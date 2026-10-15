Arshdeep Singh Injury Scare: Shreyas Iyer Asks Pacer to Retire Hurt After Shamar Joseph Bouncer

Shreyas Iyer asked Arshdeep Singh to retire hurt |

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh suffered an injury scare after being struck on the bicep by a bouncer from Shamar Joseph during the ODI encounter. The left-arm pacer was visibly in pain, throwing his bat away before crouching down on the field. Despite receiving treatment, Arshdeep initially attempted to continue before Shreyas Iyer asked him to retire hurt, bringing the game to an end.

Arshdeep Singh Struggles After Shamar Joseph Bouncer

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The incident took place when Joseph unleashed a short-pitched delivery that struck Arshdeep on the bicep. The Indian pacer immediately showed signs of discomfort and threw his bat away as he struggled to deal with the pain. He then crouched on the field, prompting concern as the physio rushed in to assess his condition.

After receiving treatment, Arshdeep decided to carry on, hoping to continue despite the discomfort. However, Joseph followed up with another bouncer that narrowly missed the Indian bowler, adding to the tense scenes in the middle. Arshdeep appeared to be struggling, raising questions over whether he could safely continue his innings.

Shreyas Iyer Asks Arshdeep to Retire Hurt

With Arshdeep visibly uncomfortable, Shreyas Iyer stepped in and asked the injured pacer to retire hurt. The decision brought India's innings to an end, as Arshdeep was the final batter and could not continue. It was a dramatic conclusion, with the injury incident becoming the defining moment of the closing stages.

An update on Arshdeep's condition is expected in due course. The left-handed pacer is India's lead and will be crucial to their plans as they aim to win the series in Bengaluru.