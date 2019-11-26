Nishant Pramod downs Vivaan Fernandes in badminton championships

Mumbai: Nishant Pramod had to fight all the way before he overcame Vivaan Fernandes 30-25 to move into the boys under-13 pre-quarterfinals on the opening day of the Mumbai Suburban District Sub-Junior badminton championships, hosted by Kandivali Recreation Club at their newly laid badminton court, here today.

In other close encounters, Avighna Tibriwal defeated Viraj Mehta 30-24, while Kushagra Jha got the better of Atharva Rane 30-23. While In the girls singles, Ashna Shome put out Tanishka Kharakwal 30-13 to go into the under-13 pre-quarterfinals.

Results:

Boys U-13 singles (2nd round): Jayden Noronha bt Teerth Thakkar 30-13; Kushagra Jha bt Atharva Rane 30-23; Avighna Tibriwal bt Viraj Mehta 30-24; Vivaan Deepak Jain bt Path Mehta 30-10; Devan Deshpande bt Shourya Doshi 30-14; Vedant Sawant bt Shaurya Muvva 30-16; Nishant Pramod bt Vivaan Fernandes 30-25; Ethan John D’Souza bt Ishan Chandy 30-10.