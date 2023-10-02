Nishad Kumar Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Career Achievements

Nishad Kumar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nishad Kumar, born in a small city called Una in Himachal Pradesh, is a renowned paralympian and high jumper. With Nishad Kumar set to turn 24 on October 3rd, 2023 (Tuesday), it's worth looking back at his career achievements so far.

Kumar comes from an extremely modest background as has father owned less than an acre of farmland in their village and did masonry work to feed their family. Life turned even more difficult for the youngster as Kumar met with a train accident aged 8 while helping his mother. As a result, he shockingly lost his right hand in a fodder-cutting machine. The hand had to be amputated at a hospital in Punjab.

Nishad Kumar refuses to give up:

A young Nishad Kumar took it upon his chin and competed in the the sub-junior category at the 2013 National School Games in Patiala, thereby winning a silver in high jump. He later came to Panchkula and trained under Naseem Ahmad, who has also coached Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Kumar would subsequently win the silver medal in high jump with 1.83 meters at the National Para Athletics Championship event the same year. The T47 category during the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in November 2019 saw the youngster clinch a bronze, earning him a qualification for the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

However, the moment of reckoning came when Nishad Kumar won gold in T46 category during the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, hosted by Dubai.