'More joyful news comes from Tokyo': PM Modi congratulates Nishad Kumar on silver medal win in men's high jump T47 at Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated para athelete Nishad Kumar for winning silver medal in men's high jump (T46/47) at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

"More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him", the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders congratulated India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel who clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

The boy from the small town of Una, in Himachal Pradesh, Nishad has jumped over many obstacles to reach where he is now.

In 2019, Kumar's personal best of 2 metres at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championship had booked his place in the Tokyo games. His jump had won him the bronze medal in the Men's High Jump T-47. It was a great experience for the teen athlete as he had found success by clinching a medal in his maiden World Championship.

As soon as he had ensured his berth at the Paralympics, he knew his next target. Coach Satyanarayana, who had also mentored gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu in Rio 2016, spoke highly of Kumar and pegged him as one of the favourites for a podium finish at Tokyo.



Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:47 PM IST