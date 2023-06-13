Nilla Fischer Reveals Sweden Players Had To Undergo Gender Tests At 2011 Women's World Cup

Nilla Fischer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sweden's centre-back Nilla Fischer has made a shocking revelation that their players had to display their genitalia for the doctor during the 2011 Women's World Cup to prove they are females. Fischer admitted that they had to do it as they didn't want to risk their opportunity of playing in the tournament.

Read Also Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls time on his football career

In her recently-released book named 'I Didn’t Even Say Half Of It', the 38-year-old, who has represented Sweden on 94 occasions, described the process. Fischer revealed that a female physiotherapist, on behalf of the doctor, conducted the test and labelled it 'humiliating'.

In the book 'I Didn’t Even Say Half Of It', she wrote:

"We were told that we should not shave ‘down there’ in the coming days and that we will show our genetalia for the doctor. No one understands the thing about shaving but we do as we are told and think ‘how did it get to this?’ Why are we forced to do this now, there has to be other ways to do this. Should we refuse? At the same time no one wants to jeopardise the opportunity to play at a World Cup. We just have to get the shit done no matter how sick and humiliating it feels."

Read Also Pakistan confirm their participation in SAFF Football Tournament in Bengaluru

Nilla Fischer underlines the process in detail:

In an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Fischer explained the process in detail and added that it felt very uncomfortable:

"I understand what I have to do and quickly pull down my training pants and underwear at the same time. The physio nods and says ‘yup’ and then looks out at the doctor who is standing with his back to my doorway. He makes a note and moves on in the corridor to knock on the next door. We had a very safe environment in the team. So it was probably the best environment to do it in. But it’s an extremely strange situation and overall not a comfortable way to do it."