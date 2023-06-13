Nikola Jokic Stars in Denver Nuggets' First NBA Title In History

Nikola Jokic played an instrumental role in Denver Nuggets' win. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Miami Heat were defeated 94-89 by the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, giving the Denver Nuggets their first NBA title. The Nuggets were led by two-time MVP Nikola Joki, who had a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds. The NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player was a big man from Serbia, clinching the Bill Russell Trophy.

Michael Porter Jr. of Denver Nuggets scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Jamal Murray added 14 points. Miami, an eight-seed that shocked the NBA by making it to the Finals, was led by Jimmy Butler, who had 21 points, and Bam Adebayo, who had 20 points. Denver had trouble making free throws and 3-pointers, but with 1:58 remaining in the game, the score was just 89-88 in favour of the opponent.

They scored the game's final six points on a putback layup by Bruce Brown with 91 seconds left and free throws by Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the waning seconds. Heat players attempted a number of 3-pointers, but Miami was unable to connect. Despite shooting just 5-for-28 from outside the arc and 13-of-23 from the free throw line, the Nuggets prevailed. Before the 1976–1977 season, the Nuggets, who had spent nine seasons playing in the American Basketball Association since 1967, switched to the NBA.

Michael Malone heaps praise on Nikola Jokic:

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he remains thankful that Jokic is in their team, given his abilities and labelled him as 'the best player in the NBA. As quoted by Reuters, he said:

"Nikola Jokic is a great person, he is a great husband, father, son and brother, and on the basketball court he has proven time and time again that he is the best player in the NBA. He's our MVP, we love him and we're thankful he's wearing a Nuggets uniform."

Jokic is also the 1st player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a single postseason by averaging 30.2 points, 14 assists and 7.2 rebounds.