Nike And Mumbai Indians Announce A Multi-Year Kit Partnership | MumbaiIndians

Mumbai: Nike and Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in global cricket, today announced a multi-year partnership that names Nike the official kit partner of both its women's and men's team in India, beginning with the 2027 season.

"Mumbai Indians have always been about more than cricket,” says Devang Bhimjyani, Head, Reliance Sports. “We are one family — our players, our Paltan — built on nurturing talent, backing it fearlessly and playing for a city that never stops. Nike shares our belief in athletes and in the power of sport to inspire. Together, we see an opportunity to connect cricket and culture, inspire the next generation, and take the spirit of MI and Mumbai to fans around the world."

“Cricket is woven into the heartbeat of India, and few teams capture its energy like Mumbai Indians,” says Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India. “The club embodies the ambition and belief that make sport so powerful. That's exactly what drew Nike to this partnership, which represents our effort to serve athletes, celebrate the game and help inspire the next generation.”

“Mumbai Indians backed me and gave me the opportunity to express myself on the big stage. Nike has been part of my journey too, so bringing these two families together feels personal,” says Tilak Varma, Nike athlete and member of the Mumbai Indians men’s team. “Wearing the MI colors with the Nike Swoosh will remind me of how far I’ve come — and how much more I want to achieve. Somewhere, there’s a kid in the nets dreaming of playing in blue and gold. I want them to see us and think, ‘That could be me.’”

Athletes and staff will begin wearing Nike team gear this month, and the women’s and men’s teams will reveal new Nike kits ahead of their respective 2027 seasons. Fans will soon be able to experience Nike’s apparel offerings through both team kits and additional styles inspired by the identity, energy and culture of Mumbai.