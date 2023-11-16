Nigeria: Female Boxer From Guwahati Held Captive In Lagos, 6 Months After Accused Met Victim's Family

Representative pic



In a startling incident, it has been reported that a female boxer hailing from Guwahati is purportedly being held captive by unidentified individuals in Nigeria.

The victim, identified as Barnali Baurah Saikia, embarked on a trip to Nigeria on October 28, and to the distress of her family, there was no communication for the subsequent three days.

Victim contacts family in Guwahati

However, on the fourth day, Barnali managed to establish contact with her family, revealing a harrowing situation. According to her account, a person named King, whom she met at the Nigerian airport, allegedly seized her visa and passport.

The victim's daughter expressed concern, stating, "On October 28, my mother went from Bangalore to Lagos in Nigeria along with an acquaintance of my father. Initially, everything seemed fine, but in the last few days, she has not been provided with food, and essentially, she has been abducted."

Providing additional details, the victim's daughter disclosed that her mother had undertaken a 14-day visa on October 28.

Family files complaint

In response to the distressing situation, the family promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dispur Police station.

The FIR indicated that Barnali Baurah Saikia's return ticket was scheduled for October 13 at 10:45 PM, a booking facilitated by a person named Swami Nayan Saikia. However, King allegedly obstructed Barnali from reaching the airport, as per the FIR.

Kidnapper had met victim's family

Notably, the Nigerian individual known as King had become acquainted with Barnali Baurah Saikia's family six months prior in Guwahati.

Desperate for assistance, the family has also sought the intervention of the Delhi crime branch to ensure the safe return of Barnali Baurah Saikia to her home.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are deeply troubling, and efforts are underway to resolve the situation and bring the victim back to safety.

