'Nice Dream KP': Indian Fans React As Kevin Pietersen Predicts New Zealand Vs England ICC T20 WC26 Final

Indian Fans React As Kevin Pietersen Predicts New Zealand Vs England ICC T20 WC26 Final |

Kolkata, March 4: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is being trolled by the Indian Cricket Team fans on social media after he predicted that New Zealand will face England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Fans reacted angrily on a social media post shared by Kevin Pietersen with the prediction.

Kevin Pietersen's Prediction

Kevin Pietersen took to his official social media and shared a post saying, "So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday. Should be a great game." The Indian fans got furious over the post as England will face India in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IND Vs ENG Semi-final

The winner of the India vs England clash will qualify for the final against New Zealand which confirmed their spot in the final after crushing South Africa by nine wickets in the first semi-final of the tournament. The Indian fans replied to Kevin Pietersen's post and said that Team India will easily defeat England in the second semi-final and qualify for the final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They claimed that it will be New Zealand vs India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8. However, India will have to beat England tomorrow and confirm their spot in the final of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet Users REACT

The internet users are reacting to the former England player's post. A user said, "Nice dream KP but in reality it’s IND vs SA." Another user said, "Is they will repeating the ODI final history?" A user also said, "Bookmarking this tweet to come here after India reaching semi final."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user also predicted strong performances from Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. The user said, "Sorry KP. Tomorrow England will be hammered by Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. We will see a 250+ game tomorrow."