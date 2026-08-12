Newlywed Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Heartfelt Message To Lionel Messi After Father's Death: 'A Huge Hug To You...' | Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi following the death of the Argentina star's father Jorge Messi. Ronaldo responded to Messi's emotional Instagram tribute with a message of support for his longtime football rival.

"A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength," Ronaldo wrote in the comments section of Messi's post.

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The message came just a day after Ronaldo married his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal on August 11. The couple who have been together since 2016 have five children together - Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Messi had shared a deeply emotional tribute to his father, describing Jorge as his father, friend and agent and recalling the support he received throughout his football career. He also admitted that he does not know how he will carry on without him and raised doubts over how much longer he will continue playing football.

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Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry is one of the most famous in football history as the two stars have competed against each other for more than a decade during their years at Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite their on-field rivalry, both players have often expressed respect for each other.

Jorge Messi died aged 68 in Rosario, Argentina after a prolonged illness. He was a key figure in Lionel Messi's career and had served as his son's representative for many years.

Ronaldo's message has since drawn attention from fans across the football world with many praising the newlywed star for reaching out to Messi during one of the most difficult moments of his life.