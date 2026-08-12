Lionel Messi Hints At Retirement In Emotional Tribute To Father Jorge Messi: 'I Don't Know What I'm Going To Do Without You' | Instagram

Argentina star and legendary footballer Lionel Messi shared an emotional message for his late father Jorge Messi, saying he is struggling to accept the loss and does not know how he will move forward without him. Messi shared the tribute on Instagram in his first public message following his father's death. He also said that he is not sure whether he will be able to continue his football journey without his father.

Messi recalled how his father supported him from the beginning of his football career and was present for almost every important moment. He remembered Jorge taking him to training sessions after work and following his matches closely.

The Argentina captain also spoke about his father's wish to see him play at one more World Cup. Messi said his father repeatedly asked him to play in the tournament and that his condition worsened just days before it began.

Messi said he kept hoping Argentina would go deep into the tournament so his father could recover and travel to watch him play. He waited for his father's messages after every match, but eventually realised how serious his condition had become.

The forward also recalled Argentina's run to the World Cup final. He wanted to win the trophy so that he could take it to his father and share the moment with him, but Argentina fell short in the final.

Messi said his father was more than just a parent. He described Jorge as his father, friend and agent, someone who had been beside him throughout his career and who always gave him advice.

He also spoke about the close relationship they shared, saying they spoke every day and met whenever his football commitments allowed.

One of the most emotional parts of Messi's message came when he admitted that he is now uncertain about his future in football.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I don’t know how to carry on,” Messi wrote, adding that he has serious doubts about whether he will continue playing football for much longer.

Messi also said he would carry his father's influence into the way he raises his own children, describing it as one of the ways Jorge would remain present in his life.

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He ended the message with a tribute to his father, thanking him for everything and saying, "I love you, Dad."

Jorge Messi was a key figure in Lionel's career and also served as his representative. Tributes and messages of support have poured in for the Argentina captain following his father's death.

Jorge Messi (68) was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at El Prado Cemetery near Rosario on Sunday. Lionel Messi and his family attended the funeral with the family keeping the ceremony private. Fans left flowers and messages outside the cemetery as they paid tribute to Messi's father.