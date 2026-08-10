Lionel Messi Mourns His Father As Emotional Funeral Images Go Viral

Lionel Messi and his family said goodbye to his father, Jorge Messi, on Sunday morning at the private El Prado cemetery in Rosario, Argentina. Jorge, 68, died recently, with the funeral held in a private ceremony under tight security. Emotional images from the farewell have since gone viral.

Messi arrived in Rosario late Saturday with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. They joined his mother, Celia Cuccittini, and siblings Matías, Rodrigo and María Sol. The cemetery was closed to visitors to give the family privacy.

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In the images, Messi is dressed in black and appears quiet and deeply emotional. With his head lowered and hands in his pockets, he is seen standing alone during the private farewell. His subdued reaction has touched fans around the world.

Supporters also gathered near the airport and cemetery to show their support. One message left on the cemetery fence read, “Stay strong Leo, we love you.”

Security was tightened around El Prado as the family gathered for the private farewell. Supporters nevertheless made their way to locations associated with Messi’s return to Rosario, including the airport and cemetery.

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Jorge Messi’s legacy will forever be connected to Lionel’s extraordinary career. But beyond the football headlines, these unseen pictures tell a simpler story of a father and his son growing up together and sharing a dream. They are now cherished memories of a bond that remained part of Messi’s journey from a young boy in Rosario to a global icon.