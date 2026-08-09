Heartwarming Scenes! Inter Miami Fans Rally Behind Messi After Father’s Death With Emotional Tribute | VIDEO

Inter Miami paid tribute to their absent captain Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. Jorge, who was also his son’s agent, died aged 68 in Rosario, Argentina, on Friday. His family confirmed his death the following day.

Messi missed Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup clash against Monterrey at Nu Stadium. The team lost the match 2-1. Before kick-off, a minute’s silence was held and Jorge’s name was displayed on the stadium screens.

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Inter Miami players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect. In the 10th minute, fans chanted Messi’s name and waved flags in his support. One banner read “Fuerza Leo”, meaning “Stay strong, Leo.”

Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a superb long-range strike, leaving Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cardenas helpless despite his diving attempt. However, it was his celebration that caught the attention of fans around the world. The Argentine midfielder removed his Inter Miami shirt to reveal a Messi No. 10 jersey underneath before pointing towards the iconic number.

Jorge was one of the most influential figures in Lionel Messi's path to becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time. He looked after both his son's sporting and professional life from an early age and was a key player in Lionel's transfer from Argentina to Barcelona, where the young forward eventually became the central figure in one of the club's most successful teams.