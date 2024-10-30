Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic

Image: Black Caps/ X

New Zealand are in drivers seat in the three-match test series against India. After wins in Chennai and Pune, the Kiwis are looking to inflict whitewash on the home team by winning the Mumbai test. Ahead of the match, the Kiwis were spotted taking a look at the Wankhede surface as they look to make history against India.

The New Zealand bowlers have been terrific throughout the series. In the opening test, the Kiwis did not send in a single spinner during India's first innings in the first Test in Bengaluru. Pacers Matt Henry took five wickets, Will O'Rourke took four and Tim Southee picked the singular wicket of Rohit Sharma as India were skittled out for a record-low score of 46.

In the second test, Mitchell Santner recorded figures of 7/53 in India's first innings as the hosts were dismissed for just 156 runs in reply to New Zealand's 259. In the second innings, the left arm spinner finished with figures of 6/104 as the visitors registered a 113-run win

Team India demand rank turner

In the latest update Team India has reportedly demanded rank turner for the final test match of the series starting on November 1. However as per the Times of India report, the Wankhede Stadium curator is expected to offer a 'sporting track' where batting will be easy on Day 1 and spinners will come into action from Day 2. The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium currently also has a bit of grass on it.

Team India looking to save face in Mumbai

Team India are looking to avoid whitewash and Mumbai Test is crucial to team's chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. The chance to qualify for the final took a dent after defeats in the first two matches and losing the Mumbai test makes the path even more difficult since Rohit's men fly to Australia next for a 5-match series.

Team India's record 18-series winning streak in Tests at home ended in Pune and white wash is something that the home team never experienced since February 2000. In February 2000 India was defeated by South Africa 2-0.