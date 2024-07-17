New Zealand Reveal Packed Summer Schedule; Confirm Visit To Pakistan For 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand have confirmed they will host a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan this summer, alongside their previously announced ICC World Test Championship series against England at the end of this year.

The Kiwis' men's teams revealed their summer schedule on Wednesday, with the sides set to host international matches from the end of November all the way through to the start of April, as per a release by the ICC.

The three-match World Test Championship series against England commences in Christchurch on November 28, with New Zealand adding a white-ball series against Sri Lanka either side of the new year and a further eight white-ball contests against Pakistan from the middle of March.

It's a hectic white-ball schedule for New Zealand's men's side, with the Kiwis already having confirmed a tri-series against South Africa and Pakistan in February, just prior to the ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

The White Ferns will also play six matches against Sri Lanka in between those Australia games, with the Asian side touring New Zealand during March.

New Zealand confirms visit to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Amid India's uncertainty over the participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand have confirmed that they will be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament. Pakistan received rights to host the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in the month of Febrauary next year.

New Zealand are clubbed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, the tournament is likely to be in Hybrid with Sri Lanka or Dubai hosting India matches if the Men in Blue don't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Pakistan are yet to announce the fixtures and schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.