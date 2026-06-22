'Never Fails To Entertain': Tim David Rides Bike On Cricket Field After Australia Clinch Whitewash 3-0 Win Over Bangladesh | VIDEO

Australia completed a commanding 3-0 T20I whitewash over Bangladesh on Sunday, but it was Tim David's post-match celebration—not his batting—that became the talking point. The explosive all-rounder hopped onto a Suzuki Gixxer with teammate Matt Renshaw in tow, taking a celebratory lap around the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after the trophy presentation.

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Following Australia's victory in the third and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday, the hard-hitting all-rounder was seen riding a bright lime-green Suzuki Gixxer during the post-match trophy celebrations. Fellow Australian Matt Renshaw joined in the fun, riding pillion as the duo took a celebratory lap around the outfield to the delight of the crowd.

The unusual celebration quickly became one of the standout moments of the series, with David comfortably handling the motorcycle as teammates applauded and fans captured the scene on their phones.

David has earned a reputation for his spontaneous and entertaining celebrations. During his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, the powerful finisher became known for his "unhinged" post-victory antics, and Sunday's bike ride added another memorable chapter to that growing list.

Australia dominated the three-match T20I series from start to finish, completing a convincing whitewash over Bangladesh. The comprehensive triumph underlined the visitors' superiority throughout the tour, with the trophy presentation providing the perfect opportunity for the players to let their hair down.