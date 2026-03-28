'Never Easy To Beat RCB At Home': Karachi Kings Captain David Warner Shares Heartfelt Post For SRH Fans

David Warner | X | Instagram

Hyderabad, March 28: Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain and Australian legendary opener David Warner has shared a heartfelt message for Hyderabad fans as the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 begins. David Warner is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. He is leading the Karachi Kings franchise in the current edition of PSL.

David Warner shared a post on his Instagram account along with the pic of himself lifting the IPL trophy. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the trophy in 2016 under the leadership of the Australian opener. His post came ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad opening match of the IPL 2026 season.

Message for Hyderabad Fans

Warner led the Hyderabad team for many years and shared the post on social media, stating, "As the IPL starts a new year, I wish the ever-so-loyal fans of Hyderabad all the best."

The Australian opener has always shared a strong bond with the Hyderabad fans. His message showed that even though he is not part of the IPL this season, he still remembers and values their support.

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Mentions RCB Challenge

David Warner also recalled the tough competition in the league. He said, "It's never easy to beat RCB at home. Ten years on, and it will never get old." The line brought back memories of his past matches against RCB.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

David Warner's Social Media Post

As the IPL starts a new year, I wish the ever-so-loyal fans of Hyderabad all the best. It’s never easy to beat RCB at home. Ten years on, and it will never get old. #india #ipl #cricket #fyp.