'Never Die Attitude Got You In Team': Gautam Gambhir Gives Inspiring Message To 'Comeback Man' Karun Nair; Video

Image: Indian Cricket Team/Karun Nair/Instagram

Shubman Gill leading the team, following the unexpected retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from red ball cricket. The five-match Test series against England, begins from June 20 in Leeds.

Besides fresh faces, the squad also sees return of veteran Karun Nair. The Karnataka cricketer returns in white jersey after more than seven years in the wilderness. Nair, who once scored a memorable triple-century for India, forced his way back into contention with a string of strong performances on the domestic circuit over the past year.

Welcoming Nair back into the fold, mentor Gautam Gambhir delivered a heartfelt message to the team, underscoring the importance of perseverance and resilience.

"Guys, lastly, comebacks are never easy. Someone who made a comeback after 7 years. Had a phenomenal last year, the amount of runs you scored. Most importantly, that never die attitude, never giving up attitude got you in the team. That is something which is inspiring for this entire group," said Gambhir.

New Beginnings for Team India in England

The decision to hand over the reins to Gill marks a bold shift in Indian cricket, with the selectors signaling a fresh vision focused on youth and long-term planning. The squad for the England series reflects this approach, featuring several maiden call-ups alongside seasoned players looking to re-establish themselves.

As India prepares for the challenging English tour, all eyes will be on Gill and the revamped squad to see how they adapt and perform in what promises to be a closely watched series.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.