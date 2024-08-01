'Never Been Hit So Hard': Tearful Angela Carini Shattered After Losing To 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif At Paris Olympics

Italian boxer Angela Carini on Thursday was left in tears after she lost her opening bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 against Algerian Imane Khelif, who failed a gender test last year.

Khelif is being termed as a "biological male" who defeated Carini in the women's boxing round of 16. Carini abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds in the first round itself following a heavy punch on her face from Khelif.

“I have always honored my country with loyalty. This time, I didn’t win because I couldn’t fight anymore. So I ended the match.

"I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal. I have never been hit so hard in my life. It’s up to the IOC to judge," a tearful Carini told reporters after crashing out.

Carini, who lost her father last year, wanted to win a medal for him but her dreams were shattered by Khelif in the opening round itself. "I wanted this victory at all costs. Just for my father," she added.

Notably, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan are two female boxers who were disqualified from the 2023 world championships in Delhi for failing the gender eligibility tests but they have managed to comply with all IOC rules to fight at the Olympics.

It had emerged last year that both Khelif and Lin had elevated levels of Testosterone. Their test results also revealed that both had XY Chromosomes.

Khelif had made it to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and became the first Algerian the following year to seal a spot in the final of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.