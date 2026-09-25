Nepal Fans Turn Asian Games 2026 Clash Into Home Game As Players Thank Crowd After Win Over Afghanistan | VIDEO

Nepal may have walked away with the win against Afghanistan at the Asian Games, but their passionate supporters once again stole the spotlight. Large numbers of Nepal fans turned up for the clash, creating a vibrant atmosphere before and during the game. After the final whistle, the Nepal players made sure to return the love, walking around the ground and applauding the fans for their unwavering support.

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Players Return the Love

The gesture quickly became one of the most memorable moments of the match. Rather than heading straight off the field, the Nepal players took time to wave at the supporters, applaud them and acknowledge the chants coming from the stands.

The fans responded with loud cheers, creating a fitting celebration after Nepal’s win over Afghanistan. The scenes also highlighted the strong connection between Nepal’s cricket team and its supporters. Nepal fans have consistently followed the team in large numbers, often turning matches into colourful and energetic occasions.

Their passion has become a talking point in international cricket, with the supporters continuing to back the team regardless of the result.

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Nepal’s supporters have made their presence felt at major tournaments in recent years, with the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups providing notable examples. Their passion was particularly visible around the 2026 edition, when Nepal fans flocked to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium to back their team, creating a sea of Nepal flags and chants around the venue.

For the players, that support has become an important part of Nepal’s cricket story. The scenes after the Afghanistan clash offered another reminder of why Nepal’s fans continue to attract attention, regardless of where the team plays.