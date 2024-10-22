'Need Break Thx': Prithvi Shaw Shares Cryptic Post After Snub From Mumbai Ranji Team

Image: X

Prithvi Shaw has posted a four letter word on social media after being axed from Mumbai Ranji team. Taking to Instagram Shaw wrote 'Need A 0Break Thx' with smiling emoji. As per multiple reports, Shaw was dropped from the team for the next Ranji match against Tripura due to being overweight and disciplinary ground. The Mumbai Cricket Association is yet to respond to the claims

Image: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

The reports further state that , Shaw has been asked to follow two weeks of a fitness programme prepared by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) trainers after the team management told the MCA that the 24-year-old's body contains 35 percent fat. While Indian stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are consistent in the nets, Shaw has reportedly been skipping sessions.

The selection panel believes that one game exclusion will be enough to teach him a lesson, as he has been missing practice sessions. In the ongoing Ranji season the opener has amassed 7 and 12 against Baroda and 1 and 39 not out against Maharashtra in two Ranji matches.

Will Delhi Capitals retain Pritvi Shaw?

Shaw's fitness and form is likely to effect his chances of getting an IPL contract during the IPL 2025 auctions. Shaw has been a regular in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals but his inconsistency also led to him being dropped for a few matches during the 2024 season. It is now expected that DC won't retain him ahead of the 2025 auction. The former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain has been with DC since his IPL debut in 2018.