NBA to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with new All-Star game format

Chicago: The National Basketball Association (NBA) has tweaked the format of the All-Star game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The change includes a new fourth-quarter format. Further additional plans to honour Bryant during NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will be announced at a later date.

NBA has decided to turn every quarter of the All-Star game into an abbreviated contest and the score will be adjusted to zero at the start of the second and third quarters.