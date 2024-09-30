 NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Loses Battle With Brain Cancer At 58
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Loses Battle With Brain Cancer At 58

Updated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
Dikembe Mutombo, a towering figure in the world of basketball, passed away at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer. Known for his iconic finger-wag after blocking shots, the 7-foot-2 center left an indelible mark on the NBA and beyond.

Mutombo had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta for the past two years.

Surrounded by his loved ones, the seven-time All-Star succumbed to the illness, leaving behind a legacy both on and off the court.

Who was Dikembe Mutombo?

Mutombo’s career spanned 18 seasons, where he played for teams like the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets before retiring in 2009.

A defensive powerhouse, he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year four times, earned eight All-Star selections, and ranks second all-time in blocked shots with 3,289.

Humanitarian Off Court

Off the court, Mutombo was a true humanitarian. Fluent in nine languages, he founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, which focused on improving healthcare and education in his native Congo.

His foundation’s crowning achievement was the construction of a 170-bed hospital in Kinshasa, which has treated nearly half a million patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Beyond his playing days, Mutombo remained an ambassador for basketball, particularly through his work with the Basketball Africa League. His legacy as a player and philanthropist will continue to inspire future generations both in sports and humanitarian efforts.

