'Next Chapter Is About Chasing My Dreams': Chicago Bulls Legend Derrick Rose, Youngest Ever NBA MVP, Retires

Chicago Bulls legend Darrick Rose on Thursday announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) after an illustrious 16-year career.

At 35, Rose took to social media to share the news, while also placing full-page ads in local papers of every city he played for—Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Detroit, and Memphis—thanking fans for their support.

In a heartfelt post titled "Thank You, My First Love," Rose reflected on his journey with basketball, calling it his "rock" when life was uncertain.

He shared how the game taught him valuable life lessons, expressing his deep gratitude for everything he gained on and off the court.

The Legacy of Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose, once hailed as one of the most electrifying point guards in NBA history, has had a career defined by both immense highs and challenging lows.

Born on October 4, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois, Rose quickly became a hometown hero. After a standout year at the University of Memphis, Rose was selected as the first overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Greatest achievement at 22

Rose wasted no time making his mark, winning NBA Rookie of the Year and becoming the youngest player in history to be named MVP in 2011 at just 22.

Known for his explosive speed, agility, and ability to finish at the rim, Rose seemed destined for greatness, leading the Bulls to multiple deep playoff runs.

However, injuries have been a constant struggle for Rose. In 2012, he tore his ACL during the playoffs, an injury that sidelined him for the entire following season and marked the beginning of a series of knee issues. Despite multiple comebacks, Rose never quite returned to his MVP-level form.