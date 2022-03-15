e-Paper Get App
Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

NBA: Brooklyn Nets fined $50,000 for letting Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, into Home locker room

FPJ Web Desk
Kevin Durant (L) laughs with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets after the second half against the New York Knicks on Sunday | Photo: AFP

The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $50,000 for allowing guard Kyrie Irving to enter the team’s home locker room during Sunday’s game against the NY Knicks even though Irving had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and thus was not allowed to be with the team at Barclays Center, reports the New York Times.

Irving had attended the game as a spectator, with a seat in the front row.

Under New York City law, Irving cannot play in games at Barclays Center because of a vaccine mandate for New York City-based workers who perform in-person work.

While Mayor Eric Adams loosened some vaccine requirements this month, he has left in place the private sector mandate. Under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, teams are obliged to follow local rules.

The Nets declined to comment.

Nets forward Kevin Durant called the rule “ridiculous”. He also criticised the mayor.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:21 AM IST