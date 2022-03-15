How does Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier sound? Formula One star to change name to honour his mother

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed he will change his name to honour his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.

The 37-year-old said he would add his mother's surname — most likely racing as Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier — to his name "soon".

"My mum's name is Larbalestier and I'm just about to put that in my name," the Mercedes driver said in an on-stage interview at the Expo world fair in Dubai.

"Because I don't really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married then the woman loses her name.

"And my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Hamilton said he was "working on" the name change but that it would not take effect for this week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Larbalestier divorced Lewis's father, Anthony Hamilton, when Lewis was young but he lived with his mother until the age of 12.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:27 AM IST