Navi Mumbai Streets To Turn Into Racing Circuit For Indian Racing Festival Finale On December 5 & 6 | X / @DesiRacingco

Navi Mumbai: Street racing can help popularise motorsport in India while opening up business and employment opportunities across tourism, hospitality, technology and event management, according to celebrity team owners associated with the Indian Racing Festival (IRF).

The upcoming night-race finale of the Indian Racing Festival, scheduled to be held on the streets of Navi Mumbai on December 5 and 6, is expected to showcase how motorsport events can bring sporting action closer to urban audiences while creating opportunities for local businesses and service providers.

John Abraham Backs Street Racing Growth

John Abraham, owner of Goa Aces JA Racing, said street racing could play an important role in building a stronger motorsport culture in the country.

“Motorsport has the potential to become a much bigger part of India's sporting landscape. Street racing offers an exciting opportunity to bring the sport into cities and introduce it to audiences who may never have experienced it before. It can help build awareness while showcasing the technology, precision and teamwork that make motorsport unique,” said Abraham.

Arjun Kapoor Highlights Wider Audience Reach

Arjun Kapoor, owner of Speed Demons Delhi, said taking races beyond traditional circuits would make the sport more accessible to audiences.

“For any sport to grow, people need opportunities to connect with it. Street circuits and races like the one planned in Navi Mumbai can bring fans closer to the action and give them a distinctive sporting experience, taking motorsport beyond traditional racing venues and into the heart of the city. Such events can also contribute to urban development, create opportunities for local businesses and put the host city on the global sporting map, helping introduce motorsport to a wider audience,” said Kapoor.

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Ganguly Sees Employment And Business Opportunities

Sourav Ganguly, owner of Kolkata Royal Tigers, highlighted the employment and business opportunities generated by hosting large-scale motorsport events.

“Motorsport brings together technology, engineering, sponsorship, operations and event management, creating opportunities well beyond race day. Hosting events of this scale can encourage infrastructure upgrades, generate employment and bring local businesses and suppliers into the wider sporting ecosystem. With sustained investment and greater public engagement, India can strengthen its capabilities across these areas and build an ecosystem that delivers long-term value,” said Ganguly.

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Motorsport Events Support Multiple Business Sectors

Apart from the sporting spectacle, such events involve several sectors, including logistics, engineering, broadcasting, hospitality and event management. They also require coordination among various agencies and service providers, potentially strengthening a city's capacity to host large-scale international sporting events.

The Navi Mumbai night race is expected to turn urban spaces into a sporting and entertainment destination. However, the long-term potential of street racing will depend on sustained investment, infrastructure development, adherence to international safety standards and efforts to build a wider public following for motorsport in the country.

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