Idemitsu Lubricants Strengthens Its Motorsport Presence In India With Honda BB Racing Partnership For ISRL Season 3 | File Pic

Pune, 19th November 2026: Japanese energy and lubricants company Idemitsu Lube India Pvt. Ltd. has joined Honda BB Racing as its ‘Powered By’ partner for Season 3 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first franchise-based supercross league. The partnership brings together two pioneering Japanese brands and an ambitious Indian racing team backed by lubricant formulations tailored to the extreme engine demands of the ISRL competition.

The deal follows Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s announcement as title sponsor of the BB Racing team, which will race on the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R in Season 3. With Idemitsu on board, the team carries the same Honda–Idemitsu combination that runs on Asia’s road-racing grids across Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP. The partnership also adds another global name to the ISRL, as the league grows into a destination for international athletes and partners across the supercross world.

Speaking on this association, Mr. Toshiya Namigishi, MD, Idemitsu Lube India Pvt. Ltd said, “Idemitsu has over a century of engineering experience and Supercross is one the most demanding tests of an engine and lubrications, making it a natural fit for our brand as we looking to push our boundaries. Our association with Honda BB Racing brings Idemitsu closer to India’s athletes and fans, and we are excited to be part of the team’s journey in Season 3.”

Elaborating on the association with Idemitsu Lubricants, Atul Chordia, Team Owner, Honda BB Racing said, “Building a competitive team requires the right partnerships and a shared commitment to excellence. Having Idemitsu Lubricants as our ‘Powered By’ sponsor further strengthens our vision for Honda BB Racing. Idemitsu’s legacy in engineering and lubricants brings valuable expertise to the team, and we look forward to building on this association as we compete at the highest level in Season 3. Partnerships like these are not just important for our team, but also for the continued growth of Supercross and motorsport in India.”

Eeshan Lokhande, Director, Indian Supercross Racing League, further added “Idemitsu’s partnership with an ISRL team for the upcoming season speaks volumes about the direction in which Supercross is heading. This association with Honda BB Racing is a meaningful addition for the league, showcasing how global brands value being part of Indian Supercross. We believe partnerships like this will strengthen the sport’s ecosystem and help establish India as a credible destination for Supercross on the international stage.”

With the auction for Season 3 recently concluded, franchises have locked in their line-ups of international and Indian riders, and the focus now shifts to the track. Honda BB Racing, powered by Idemitsu, will be among the six franchises looking to make an early statement when the season gets underway this December. Fans can follow the build-up and the action throughout the season online with #FlirtWithDirt.