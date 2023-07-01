Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Another Cryptic Post, Two Months After His Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli

Naveen-ul-Haq had a verbal spat with Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq has been under the spotlight ever since the infamous sledging incident with Virat Kohli in the IPL 2023 fixture between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers. Naveen, who has been sharing cryptic posts and videos since that episode, came up with another on his official Instagram handle on Saturday.

Since that incident, Naveen has frequently posted cryptic stories and remarks on social media, giving the impression that he has something to say about the occurrence. Two months have passed since the incident, and Naveen shared a mysterious video of a tiger and donkey arguing on his official Instagram account. The video comes to an abrupt conclusion.

The video's final quote states, "The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not."

Naveen-ul-Haq accusses Virat Kohli of starting the fight:

In an interview with BBC Pashto recently, the right-arm pacer revealed that Kohli started the fight and that he hardly sledges anyone. The 23-year-old stated:

"He shouldn’t have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn’t started the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight. When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight. I just want to say one thing I generally don’t sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn’t utter a single word. I didn’t sledge anyone."

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir also had a verbal war with Kohli following that fixture.