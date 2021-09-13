National-level shooter Namanveer Singh Brar allegedly commits suicide at Mohali home

National-level shooter, Namanveer Singh Brar, was on Monday morning found dead in his Mohali home and according to the police, the 28-year-old died by suicide, as per a report in The Indian Express.The post-mortem was conducted at civil hospital in Phase VI.

Meanwhile, Brar’s family told the publication that they did not know why he could have taken the step.

A former student of Panjab University, Brar had won the bronze along with Ankur Mittal and Asgar Hussein Khan in the double trap team event at the World University games at Gwangju, South Korea, in 2015.

He had also bagged a bronze medal in the All India University Shooting Championship in the same year.

In 2016, Brar was once again member of the Indian team winning the bronze medal in the FISU World University Shooting Championship which took place in Poland.

Earlier this year, the talented shooter had participated in the Minimum Qualification Score category in the trap event in the ISSF Delhi World Cup which took place in March, finishing fourth.

