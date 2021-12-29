National Kho Kho Championships: Maharashtra in knockout round

Maharashtra Women beat Madhya Bharat with a scoreline of 12-5 and an innings to spare in the The 54th National Kho Kho Championship for Men and Women in Jabalpur.

Rupali Bade (4.00 mins defence), Reshma Rathod (3.40 mins defence & 1 point), Apeksha Sutar (1.20 mins not out defence & 4 points) were the star performers. Ritika from Madhya Bharat put up a lonely fight with (1.50 mins defence).

Maharashtra Men had an easy win against Haryana with a scoreline of 20-9. Kolhapur Men beat Pondicherry 19-9 with an innings to spare. Railway Men defeated hosts Madhya Pradesh 18-9 with an innings to spare.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:56 AM IST