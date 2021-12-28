e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rallies 477.24 pts to end at 57,897.48, Nifty surges 147.20 pts to 17,233.45
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Watch video: Mohammad Siraj does Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siu' after taking wicket against South Africa

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

India’s Mohammed Siraj took a wicket in the iconic 'siu' style, copying the celebration of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo. This came as a result of the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Tuesday.

As soon as Siraj celebrated in Ronaldo's style, netizens have taken to Twitter expressing their amazement. Several took to share the clipings of the moment.

Take a look at celebration style along fan reactions, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:15 PM IST
Advertisement