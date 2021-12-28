Watch video: Mohammad Siraj does Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siu' after taking wicket against South Africa

India’s Mohammed Siraj took a wicket in the iconic 'siu' style, copying the celebration of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo. This came as a result of the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Tuesday.

As soon as Siraj celebrated in Ronaldo's style, netizens have taken to Twitter expressing their amazement. Several took to share the clipings of the moment.

Take a look at celebration style along fan reactions, right here:

Mohammad Siraj does a Cristiano Ronaldo🔥 after taking the wicket.

#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/wjkwPdTjxF — Kailash Vijay (@Kailashk1107) December 28, 2021

Advertisement

Siraj just did the SIUUUUU celebration in South Africa..



Pessi can have as many robbed ballon d'ors as he wants but he can never have the streets like Ronaldo has in every part of World.



Take a bow Siraj top class bowling.



pic.twitter.com/yzUrmEMoEq — ٖ (@19_cric) December 28, 2021

Siraj doing Ronaldo celebration 😯pic.twitter.com/ExlB9jCJ2J — Guddu pandit 🥚 (@vkholic18) December 28, 2021

Advertisement

Siraj pulling off SIUU after taking Wicket vs South Africa pic.twitter.com/tE8XV1hSPw — Khizer (@khiz_7) December 28, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:15 PM IST