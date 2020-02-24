National coach Pullela Gopichand to mentor badminton coaches post Tokyo Olympics

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Monday said he will spend more time mentoring coaches after the Tokyo Olympics to ensure that Indian badminton delivers its promise of becoming a super power in the sport.

"Post Olympics, I will be spending more and more time on mentoring and ensuring that coach the coaches and Sports Science Research becomes a big part of my programmes for the next few years," Gopichand said during an event where he announced his association with 'The Sports School'.

"Post 2020, would be to have our knowledge being shared and us working together and benefitting together, progressing toward so that the scale of Indian badminton which promises to grow, has to deliver on that hope. We could be a powerhouse and all of us working together can make it happen for our country."

Gopichand, who has been at the helm of Indian badminton for one and a half decades, will be mentoring the badminton programme in Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy, which has been brought on board by Bengaluru-based The Sports School.