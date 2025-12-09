'Nathan Lyon Is Lucky': Ashwin Gets Emotional After Being Asked About Players’ Freedom To Speak In India - VIDEO

Ravichandran Ashwin & Nathan Lyon | X

Mumbai, December 09: Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was briefly lost for words during a recent conversation on his YouTube channel "Ash Ki Baat" with journalist Vimal Kumar. He got emotional when he was asked a sensitive question about whether Indian players get the same freedom to express themselves as players in Australia. He fell short of words and told the journalist not to ask such questions. However, he answered the question saying, "Nathan Lyon is lucky."

The discussion began when interviewer Vimal posed a comparison, saying "When Australia dropped Nathan Lyon from the playing XI, he was still encouraged to speak openly about his disappointment. The country and its broadcasters supported him. But in India, big players rarely get that space. Even Ashwin himself, despite his stature, has not had many chances to openly share how he felt during difficult phases of his career."

Ashwin Goes Silent After the Question

As soon as the question was asked, Ashwin fell completely silent. He was visibly disappointed and emotion in his eyes. He sat quietly for a few seconds, processing the moment.

Sensing this, Vimal softened his tone and said, "I want to hear this from you as a fan, not as a journalist. I know I’ve touched a sensitive nerve. You can skip it if you want."

"What kind of question are you asking!" Ashwin reacted with a smile

Ashwin finally gathered himself and responded with an emotional smile and said, “What kind of question are you asking!” After a pause, he answered honestly.

Ashwin’s Honest Reply

Ashwin said, "Nathan Lyon is lucky. Anyone who gets dropped will feel the same emotions. He could express because the media allowed him — and that’s not wrong. And he’ll still play the next Test. That’s it. I’m happy for Nathan Lyon."

His answer subtly reflected the difference in how players in different countries are treated by the system and the media, without directly criticising anyone.

The emotional pause, the silence, and Ashwin’s eventual answer highlight a bigger issue. Indian players often do not get the same open platform to speak about their struggles. Public statements can be judged harshly, leaving players cautious. The conversation also shows the pressure senior players face in protecting their image while dealing with personal disappointment.