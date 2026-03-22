'Nanga Hi Toh Aaya Hai': Hardik Pandya Vibes To 'Apna Time Aayega' With MI Fans Before IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was at his unfiltered best on Day 2 of The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience, held at Jio World Gardens. When asked by Jatin Sapru to describe his career with a song lyric, Pandya was quick to name the hit Gully Boy track 'Apna Time Aayega'. He later joined in signing the track with the fans in a moment that has gone viral on social media.

Pandya can be seen vibing to the beats of the song letting for the chorus to hit, before screaming out "Nanga hi toh aaya hai kya ghanta leke jaayega" much to the elation of the fans in attendance.

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Pandya struck a with chord with the fans, who gathered in huge numbers to watch him and Kieron Pollard answer their questions. Hardik was at his unfiltered best, cracking jokes and acknowledging cheers from the crowd, soaking up all the love he received from the fans.

Hardik spoke about self believe at the MIX Experience, saying it was not something that one can bring up overnight. The MI captain in a address to the fans, said that his career was an example that one has to work hard to achieve their goals in life. In that regard, 'Apna Time Aayega [My time will come]' perfectly fits with his career.

Pandya also revealed his spiritual side, revealing that his daily routine involves listening to Hanuman Chalisa. The Mumbai Indians skipper said that even from his younger days, he used to listen to the song on his old phone with a 'broken speaker'. Now he owns a Ferrari, and he still listens to it as nothing gives him more positivity.