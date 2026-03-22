'Jagah Nahi Bachegi': Did Hardik Pandya Take A Dig At RCB? MI Captain Explains Why Jersey Doesn’t Feature 5 Stars | VIDEO

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has potentially poked fun at his long time rivals RCB at the MIX fan event. When asked why MI do not feature stars on their jersey, Pandya, in his brutally honest style suggested that they have five titles meaning there would simply be no space on the kit.

"We want to win as many as possible. We are fortunate that we have 5 already, aur aage daalne fir jagah nahi bachega [won't have enought space to add more stars]," Hardik said to loud cheers from the crowd.

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It is being perceived as a dig at RCB who added a star after their maiden triumph last year. Incidentally, Hardik's brother, Krunal, also features for RCB, making it an interesting battle when the two teams face off at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

The practice of adding stars to the top of the team's crest isn't an uncommon move. RCB have done it for their women's team as well, with Mandhana and Co lifting the title for the second time earlier this year. KKR, who have won the IPL thrice, had head coach Abhishek Nayar reveal that they would be aiming for a '4th star' on the kit.

Hardik will be heading into his third season with Mumbai Indians as captain, having returned to the franchise in a blockbuster trade from Gujarat Titans.

The India all-rounder is amongst the most successful players in IPL history, having won the trophy 5 times himself. He was part of Mumbai's title winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He then led the Gujarat Titans to the crown in 2022, where he spent two seasons.