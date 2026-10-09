Nana Patekar Death: Pakistan Cricketer Umar Akmal Mourns Veteran Indian Actor's Demise, Says 'Sir You Will Be Missed' | X

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal mourned the demise of veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. Umar shared an emotional post on social media along with a picture of Patekar and wrote, "His work is done but his impact will echo through the generations. Sir you will be missed," followed by crying and broken-heart emojis.

Patekar died at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital after being found unconscious, but doctors could not revive him despite attempting CPR for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

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Nana Patekar's Last Rites In Pune

Nana Patekar's mortal remains were brought to Pune on Thursday evening and taken to his farmhouse at Donje, near Khadakwasla. The actor was laid to rest at the farmhouse with full state honours, in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre as well as Hindi and Marathi cinema.

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Family members and several prominent personalities attended the final rites. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actor Jackie Shroff and others reached Donje to pay their final respects. A large number of fans also gathered to bid farewell to the veteran actor.

Patekar's wife Neelkanti and son Malhar were involved in the final rites as the actor's cremation was completed at his Donje farmhouse.

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Patekar, who had a career spanning nearly five decades, was known for powerful performances in films such as Krantiveer, Parinda, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome. He was also a three-time National Film Award winner and received the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Umar Akmal's tribute comes as condolences continue to pour in from across India and beyond following the death of one of Indian cinema's most recognisable performers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Patekar, describing his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema as immense.