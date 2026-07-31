Nalasopara's Asian Gold Medalist Sagar Shelar Appointed Coach Of Indian Mixed Boxing Team |

Vasai: In a proud moment for Vasai-Virar and Palghar district, international athlete, coach, and Asian gold medalist Sagar Shelar from Nalasopara has been appointed as the coach of the Indian Mixed Boxing Team.

To Lead India at World Championship in Nepal

Shelar will lead and train the Indian contingent at the 3rd World International Mixed Boxing Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal. His appointment is being seen as recognition of his years of dedication, international experience, and outstanding contribution as a coach.

As a player, Sagar Shelar has represented India at national and international competitions and won a gold medal at the Asian Championship. After his competitive career, he established himself as a successful coach, mentoring several talented athletes who have gone on to achieve success at both national and international levels.

Entrusted with Preparing the Indian Squad

The Indian team will participate in the championship under the leadership of Indian Mixed Boxing Federation President Aditi Tatkare (MLA), Federation Secretary Rakesh Mhaskar, and Maharashtra State Mixed Boxing Association President Prashant Mohite. As part of the team's preparations, Sagar Shelar has been entrusted with the responsibility of coaching the Indian squad.

His appointment has been widely welcomed by sports enthusiasts, athletes, coaches, social organizations, and residents across Vasai-Virar and Palghar district. The sporting community has expressed confidence that under Shelar's guidance, the Indian team will deliver an impressive performance and bring further glory to the nation at the global championship.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in