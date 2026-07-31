'Deeply Saddened By The Loss Of Lives': Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan Expresses Grief Over Bhiwandi Building Tragedy |

Mumbai: The Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, on Friday expressed grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of those killed in the Thane building collapse, which claimed several lives after a portion of the building caved in.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured."

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured. — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) July 31, 2026

The catastrophic collapse of a four-storey portion of the B-Wing of Kohinoor Apartment in Gangaramwadi, Bhandari Compound, in Bhiwandi, reportedly occurred late on Thursday night at around 11.30 pm.

Rescue operation continues

Upon receiving information about the collapse, rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), Fire Brigade, local police, and the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), rushed to the scene and immediately launched rescue operations.

According to the latest reports, the death toll has risen to nine, while rescue operations continue at the site.

Leaders react to tragedy

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Taking to his X account, Modi wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives due to the building collapse in Thane, Maharashtra. In this tragic incident, my condolences are with the grieving families. My prayers are that the injured in this accident recover as soon as possible.”

महाराष्ट्रात ठाणे येथे इमारत कोसळून झालेल्या जीवितहानीच्या वृत्ताने अत्यंत दुःख झाले. या दुःखद प्रसंगात माझ्या सहवेदना शोकाकुल कुटुंबांसोबत आहेत. या दुर्घटनेतील जखमी लवकरात लवकर बरे होवोत हीच प्रार्थना.



या दुर्घटनेत मृत्यू झालेल्या व्यक्तींच्या कुटुंबियांना प्रधानमंत्री सहायता… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered strict action against those responsible for the tragedy and directed authorities to register an FIR in the matter.

Speaking about the collapse, one eyewitness stated that the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm, when a loud crashing sound echoed through the locality before a major portion of the building came crashing down.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue at the site, with further details awaited.