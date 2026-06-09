Nahid Rana's Celebration Sparks Drama As Josh Inglis Reacts In Tense Moment During BAN Vs AUS ODI | VIDEO

A heated on-field moment unfolded during the Bangladesh vs Australia clash in Dhaka as Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana celebrated aggressively after dismissing Australian captain Josh Inglis.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of Australia's chase after Rana removed Inglis, who had looked set to anchor the innings. As the wicket fell, the Bangladesh pacer charged towards the departing batter and celebrated animatedly in close proximity, prompting an immediate reaction from Inglis.

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The Australian wicketkeeper-batter appeared visibly unhappy with the send-off and exchanged words with Rana as tensions briefly threatened to escalate. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz quickly intervened, stepping between the two players and guiding Inglis away before the situation could worsen.

Videos of the exchange quickly surfaced on social media, with fans debating whether Rana's celebration crossed the line or was simply an expression of passion in a high-intensity international contest.

Josh Inglis is captaining Australia in the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Bangladesh posted 284/8 after batting first in the first ODI in Dhaka. In response, Australia were staring at defeat, having slipped to 191/9 before lightning stopped play.

Rana was the chief destroyer, bowling with venom. The young fast bowler finished with figures of 4/41, breaking the back of Australia's chase.