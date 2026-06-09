Priyansh Arya Falls Victim To Bizarre Run-Out After His Bat Gets Stuck Under Niroshan Dickwella's Boot During IND A vs SRI A Clash | Video

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India A batter Priyansh Arya was involved in a bizarre and unlucky dismissal during the clash against Sri Lanka A at Dambulla, falling victim to a rare run-out that quickly became one of the talking points of the match. The incident unfolded in unusual fashion and left players and viewers surprised by the outcome.

The moment occurred when Arya attempted a quick run, but his bat got stuck under the boot of Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella during a close fielding exchange. The unexpected entanglement disrupted his movement at a crucial stage of the run.

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As Arya struggled to free his bat and complete the run, the fielding side reacted swiftly to effect the dismissal. Unable to regain his crease in time, the India A batter was adjudged run out in a moment of confusion and misfortune.

The dismissal brought an abrupt end to a promising innings from Priyansh Arya, who had looked set to build on his start. While run-outs are common in limited-overs cricket, the manner of this one stood out due to the accidental involvement of equipment and foot placement.

Despite the controversy-like appearance of the incident, there was no suggestion of intent, with the situation appearing to be purely accidental. The rare mode of dismissal added an unusual highlight to the IND A vs SRI A encounter and quickly drew attention across cricket circles.