'My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru': Dale Styen's special birthday wish for Virender Sehwag

As former Indian batter Virender Sehwag celebrates his 43rd birthday today, social media is brimming with lovely messages and wishes for the explosive opener with several members from the cricketing fraternity sharing their fond memories and pictures with the cricketer.

However one such post which is winning the internet today came from former South African pacer Dale Steyn who had D' most special and unique message for the birthday boy.

My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything!



Happy birthday pal!

Have a great one 👊@virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/jyVE93ZLzD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 20, 2021

The former Protea speed merchant took to his twitter account and uploaded a picture of Sehwag hitting his iconic 'upper cut' shot and shared that his sharpest knife back home is named after the legendary Indian cricketer as it can 'cut anything.'

He tweeted: "My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything! Happy birthday pal! Have a great one @virendersehwag ."

Indian cricket fans are absolutely loving Steyn-gun's tweet showing so much admiration and respect for his contemporary with the tweet garnering thousands of likes within moments of being posted.

Known for his power-hitting, Sehwag plundered a total of 8,586 runs from 104 Tests he played at an average of 49.34. He also scored 8,273 runs from 251 ODIs. The right hander also played 19 T20Is for India, amassing 394 runs.

Sehwag was also a member of two World Cup-winning squads, led by former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India lifted the inaugural World T20 trophy in South Africa before claiming the World Cup in 2011 on home soil.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sehwag accumulated 2,728 runs from 104 outings he played for the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:12 PM IST