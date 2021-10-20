Viru turns 42: Fans flood Twitterverse with birthday wishes for former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricket team's opening batsman,Virender Sehwag turns 42 today, on October 20th.

Sehwag played as an aggressive right-handed opening batsman and also bowled part-time right-arm off-spin. He is widely recognised as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time. In 1999, he played his maiden One Day International, and in 2001, he was called up to the Indian test team.

Sehwag became the first Indian to be named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in April 2009, and he went on to become the first player of any country to win the accolade again in 2009.

He has served as India's occasional captain, vice-captain, former captain of Delhi Ranji Team and captain of the Delhi Daredevils.

As the nation celebrates 'Viru's' birthday 42nd birthday today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to extend warm wishes to the cricketer.

With two older sisters, Manju and Anju, and a younger brother, Vinod, Sehwag was the third of four children born to father Krishan and mother Krishna Sehwag. His father credits his son's fascination with cricket to a toy bat he received when he was seven months old. He went to Delhi's Arora Vidya School and begged his parents to let him play cricket despite his lack of academic ability.

He had a reputation as an attacking batsman early in his career, and his coach was Amar Nath Sharma.

Sehwag's father attempted to put an end to his career after he fractured a tooth as a toddler in 1990, but with the support of his mother, he was able to avoid the ban.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:23 AM IST