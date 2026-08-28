'My Prayers Will Always Find You': Virat Kohli's Sister Posts Heartfelt Message On Raksha Bandhan

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Bhawna. Kohli was recently spotted at Delhi airport with a rakhi tied around his wrist, just ahead of Raksha Bandhan, drawing attention from fans on social media. The Indian cricket star was seen alongside his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, during their low-key appearance at the airport.

On the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan, Virat's sister Bhawna took to social media, posting a story on Instagram where she is tying a rakhi to the Indian batting stalwart.

Bhawna wrote a wholesome caption for her brothers, saying, "No matter where life takes us, my prayers will always find you."

On the cricket front, Virat last featured in India's third ODI against England at Lord's in July, where he scored 74 runs off 59 balls during India's chase of 388. Across the three-match series, he scored 144 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 109.09, including two half-centuries.

The Indian batting maestro is next expected to be seen in action from September 27 during India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies.