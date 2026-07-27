‘My Person’: Arshdeep Singh Ends Months of Speculation, Makes Relationship With Samreen Kaur Instagram Official

India pacer Arshdeep Singh has officially confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their rumoured romance. The left-arm fast bowler made the announcement through a heartfelt post on Instagram. It marks the first time he has publicly acknowledged their relationship.

On Sunday, Arshdeep shared two photographs with Samreen on the social media platform. The pictures show the couple embracing each other in a candid moment. He captioned the post with the simple words, "My Person," making his relationship with Samreen Instagram official.

It ends months of speculation with Samreen and Arshdeep rumoured to be dating. The couple were often spotted travelling together with Arshdeep active for Punjab Kings and the Indian team.

She was a regular in the stands during IPL 2026 which is when the first news of them being an item broke out.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is a Punjabi actress and emerging face in the regional entertainment industry. She has appeared in Punjabi music videos and film projects, gaining attention for her on-screen presence and growing popularity among younger audiences.

Alongside acting, she maintains an active social media presence, where she shares glimpses of her work and personal life. She starred in the movie 83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev's captaincy.