'My only regret is...': Pele pens emotional tribute after Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his goals record

One of the greatest footballer of this era, Cristiano Ronaldo, now has the highest number of official goals in football history. He reached this feat after getting a hat trick on Sunday. He was congratulated by the Brazilian soccer great Pelé for surpassing his official tally of goals.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country.

Pelé took to Instagram to congratulate Ronaldo. He penned down an emotional note stating "@Cristiano, life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having! I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone."

"Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today. But I leave this photo in your honor, with great affection, as the symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years," the note further read.