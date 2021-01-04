Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Pele, becomes 2nd highest goalscorer ever as Juventus beat Udinese

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the second-highest goalscorer ever after he surpassed football legend Pele with his double for Juventus in a Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored one goal in each half to reach a total of 758 goals, one more than Pele's record of 757 goals, as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1.