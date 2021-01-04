Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Pele, becomes 2nd highest goalscorer ever as Juventus beat Udinese

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the second-highest goalscorer ever after he surpassed football legend Pele with his double for Juventus in a Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday.
Ronaldo scored one goal in each half to reach a total of 758 goals, one more than Pele's record of 757 goals, as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1.
Only on goal behind Josef Biscan in the list of top goal scorers, Ronaldo looks set to overtake the Czech Republic icon in coming weeks.
The Portuguese star's most of 758 goals have come from his career with Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored an incredible 450 goals during his illustrious nine years at Real Madrid.
