'My Heartfelt Thoughts And Prayers': Harbhajan Singh Pens Heartfelt Condolences After Rinku Singh's Father Passes Away

Rinku Singh's father, Khachandra Singh, passed away following his battle with stage-4 liver cancer on Friday morning. He was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. Rinku had returned home earlier due to the family emergency and later rejoined India’s T20 World Cup squad. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his heartfelt condolences with a post on social media.

"Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family," Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

Rinku Had Visited Ailing Father Earlier This Week

Rinku returned home on Tuesday due to a family emergency. It later emerged that his father has been diagnosed with stage IV liver cancer and is currently hospitalised on ventilator support. As a result, Rinku missed training on Tuesday and Wednesday but managed to arrive in Chennai in time to be considered for India’s clash against Zimbabwe.

So far, Rinku has had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*.

India are set to travel to Kolkata for their final group stage against the West Indies on Sunday. Whether Rinku Singh stays with the team is uncertain and an update regarding the same is expected as the situation develops.