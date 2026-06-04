'My Focus Is Fully On Playing Red-Ball Cricket': Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav |

After finishing the TATA IPL on a high with Delhi Capitals, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is gearing up for a long Test season, beginning with the one-off match against Afghanistan. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Follow the Blues', Kuldeep opened up about his preparations, the mental transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket, and his role as an attacking spinner.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Follow the Blues', Kuldeep Yadav shared his thoughts on his preparations for the Afghanistan Test being the lead spinner in the bowling attack:

"The preparations have been going well for the Afghanistan Test match. We have had two net sessions so far. Yes, Jaddu bhai is not there. He is a regular in Tests. We will also miss Axar Patel. But the preparations have been good. Youngsters Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar are here. Washington is also playing Test cricket quite regularly now, so he is well settled in the setup. Over the last two years they have been part of India A tours. They are also playing the Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy regularly. They might lack international experience, but when it comes to preparation and match awareness when it comes to red-ball cricket, they are absolutely on top because they have been playing regularly."

On being fully focussed on playing red-ball cricket:

"As an attacking spinner, I want to get breakthroughs for the team regularly, and that's my only mindset. My focus is fully on playing red-ball cricket. There are several important Test series coming up, especially the five-match series against Australia at home. That series will play a crucial role in determining our campaign in this World Test Championship cycle. I know the challenges will be there when we play in Sri Lanka and travel to New Zealand for two matches. But it is important to have the right frame of mind and fulfill the role given to me to the best of my ability. I believe that if you have a quality spin attack in your team, you can break the game open in any situation. It is a huge component of a successful Test side because, if you have quality, you can take wickets anywhere, irrespective of the conditions."

On switching from the TATA IPL to Test cricket mentally:

"It is tough when you switch from IPL cricket to red-ball cricket. Preparation becomes very necessary. Luckily, I got time. I practised for at least 10 to 15 days and got the feel of the red ball. Bowling in Test cricket is different. In T20, you are always attacking. You always think about going after the batter. But in Test cricket, the batter has a lot of time. It all depends on how much patience you have, how long you can keep bowling in the right areas. Consistency on a good length matter. That is a big challenge. Tactics also matter a lot. Some players are coming straight after the IPL final. They don't have that much time. But I'm sure they have prepared well. So yes, it's a challenge, but I'm confident that everyone is preparing themselves well.”

Watch Afghanistan tour India for a one-off Test match, from June 6 to 10, 9:30 AM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

*Link to the video: https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/cricket/kuldeep-set-to-welcome-afghanistan/1271648545/watch*