‘Agenda Wasn’t To Hurt Anyone’: Sports Journalist Sushant Mehta Apologises For Remark Against Prophet Muhammad; Watch

Sushant Mehta. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian sports journalist Sushant Mehta released a three-year-old video on Tuesday (January 16th, 2024) regarding his controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad during a show named 'Cinema Yaari' as the video went viral on Monday. Although he had advised people not to be overly sensitive, Sushant apologised to anyone's sentiments he hurt.

Sushant, who has a YouTube Channel with over 1 lakh followers, irked plenty of Pakistan fans with his comments on Prophet Muhammad regarding his marriage. The video went viral on X on Monday as soon after there were trending hashtags in the name of #BoycottSushantMehta.

In his three-year-old video that surfaced, Sushant claimed that he laughs on such jokes regardless on whom it is made and that the show hardly discusses such topics. He explained:

"Firstly, people grow a lot sensitive when such a topic comes along. Only 2-3 videos out of all in Cinema Yaari might be there when we speak on such issues. Munawar Farooqi said something funny about Lord Ram and Sita, Vir Das joked about Ramayana and I don't have a problem with them. If it's funny, I laugh at them myself. But I cracked a joke on Prophet Muhammad and I apologised to those who were offended. My agenda wasn't to hurt anyone's sentiments."

Issues in Pakistan:



1. Imran Khan in jail ❌

2. Sinking Economy ❌

3. Electricity ❌

4. Roti, Kapda, Makaan ❌

5. Sushant Mehta’s 3 year old video ✅



Sacha pyaar isse kehte hain ❤️ — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 16, 2024

Sushant Mehta disrespect our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon him)

Please his account@SushantNMehta#BoycottSushantMehtapic.twitter.com/I0uWEXjevp — OSAMA QURESHI (@osamaq016) January 15, 2024

"It looks like making fun of Hindu gods is in fashion" - Sushant Mehta

Sushant reiterated that we shouldn't be exceedingly sensitive and feels people should be prepared to take jokes on their religion if they do it to others.

"As far as the topic of Hindu-Muslim is concerned, I speak what I feel is fair and do it above the religion. I request you all not be so sensitive. Other comedians do make comedy videos on Muslim religion, but try and make jokes your idol Allah. If it's okay for you to do to others, but can't take it when the joke comes back to you, then you are the hypocrite. Again, if anyone felt bad, I'm sorry. It looks like making fun of Hindu gods is in fashion, but people can hardly tolerate if remarks are passed against Muslims."